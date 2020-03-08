[Teams] Man Utd vs Man City: Confirmed line-ups from Old Trafford
Manchester United will continue their push for the top four when they take on Manchester City at Old Trafford this afternoon.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is able to recall Harry Maguire as the centre-back is passed fit after recovering from an ankle injury with Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also recalled after overcoming a back issue. United appear to be deploying a back three with Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof partnering Maguire while Brandon Williams starts in the left wing-back role.
Nemanja Matic is recalled as he joins Fred in the Man Utd midfield with Bruno Fernandes in the attacking role. Daniel James is fit to start as he supports Anthony Martial with Odion Ighalo dropping to the bench along with Mason Greenwood.
Pep Guardiola has been dealt a blow as Kevin De Bruyne is ruled out with a shoulder injury so Ilkay Gundogan lines-up in midfield along with Rodri and Phil Foden. Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling support Sergio Aguero in the Man City attack with Riyad Mahrez on the bench along with David Silva.
Oleksandr Zinchenko is preferred to Benjamin Mendy at left-back while Joao Cancelo starts at right-back with Kyle Walker among the City substitutes. Fernandinho partners Nicolas Otamendi in the middle of the back four with John Stones not included in the matchday squad.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Man Utd
De Gea, Wan Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw, Williams, Matic, Fred, Fernandes, James, Martial
Subs: Romero, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Mata, McTominay, Greenwood, Ighalo
Man City
Ederson, Cancelo, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko, Rodri, Gundogan, B Silva, Sterling, Foden, Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Walker, Jesus, Silva, Mendy, Mahrez, Garcia