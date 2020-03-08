Liverpool vs Atletico Madrid: Champions League match preview & betting tips

Liverpool will look to turn the tie around at Anfield when they take on Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Wednesday night.

The Reds slumped to a disappointing 1-0 defeat in the first leg in Spain three weeks ago so Jurgen Klopp will be calling on the Anfield faithful to make it an intimidating atmosphere for the Atletico players in the decisive return leg.

Liverpool should be confident of turning things around on home soil as they have a formidable record at Anfield and it’s a special place on European nights so we shouldn’t bet against the defending champions progressing to the quarter-finals.

The run-away Premier League leaders have hit a bit of sticky form lately as they saw their unbeaten league run come to an abrupt end with a 3-0 defeat at Watford last weekend before they were dumped out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.

Liverpool got back to wining ways with a hard fought 2-1 comeback win over Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon but it wasn’t a vintage performance so Klopp will be demanding much more from his players against Atletico.

Team news

Liverpool will continue to be without number one goalkeeper Alisson Becker as he’s struggling with a hip injury so Adrian should continue to deputise between the sticks on Wednesday night.

Jordan Henderson will require a late fitness test after missing the last four games with a thigh injury but Andy Robertson is expected to return after missing the win over Bournemouth with a minor knock.

Xherdan Shaqiri is still working his way back to full fitness from a niggling calf injury but otherwise Klopp has no other major injury concerns to worry about.

Betting tips

This is a very difficult tie to predict and even the experts behind maximumcasinos are having a tough time picking a winner. Atletico Madrid are the narrow 3/4 favourites with many bookmakers to progress to the quarter-finals as they hold a 1-0 lead from the first leg. Liverpool are 21/20 to turn things around to book their place in the next phase.

Looking at this game in isolation, Liverpool are 8/15 to win inside the 90 minutes and I’m confident Klopp’s men will get the win at Anfield. The problem is whether they manage to prevent Atletico scoring as a 2-1 Liverpool win would see Madrid progress on the away goals rule. Atletico can be backed at 6/1 to win on Wednesday while the draw is 11/4 but I fancy Liverpool to edge it.

We know Diego Simeone will set up to defend their lead and frustrate Liverpool but it’s going to be very difficult for them to prevent the hosts from scoring at Anfield. I think the Reds will get a couple of goals and hold on to a nervy 2-0 victory that will be enough to secure their place in the last-8. A 2-0 Liverpool win can be backed at odds of 5/1 and if we add Mo Salah as first scorer we get excellent odds of 30/1.