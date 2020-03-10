Pepe out as Arteta makes 3 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Manchester City
Arsenal take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:
Goalkeeper: I don’t see any surprises in the Arsenal goal as number one Bernd Leno should once again start meaning Emi Martinez will remain on the bench tomorrow night.
Defence: Arteta has a decision to make at right-back as Hector Bellerin has been carrying a groin problem over the past few weeks. Sokratis has been filling-in but the Greek centre-back offers little going forward and he may be troubled by the pace of Raheem Sterling in this game. Therefore, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Bellerin recalled after he was named on the bench against West Ham at the weekend.
Pablo Mari has put-in a couple of encouraging performances since being handed his debut and Arsenal have kept two consecutive clean sheets with him alongside David Luiz so I expect them to once again start in the middle of defence.
Kieran Tierney is back in contention after recovering from a shoulder injury but he lacks match fitness so I expect Bukayo Saka to keep his place at left-back. Sead Kolasinac remains out with a shoulder issue while Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt with a muscle problem.
Midfield: Arsenal will continue to be without Lucas Torreira as the South American is unlikely to play again this season after suffering a fractured ankle against Portsmouth last week.
Granit Xhaka is expected to keep his place in midfield while Dani Ceballos is likely to start alongside the Swiss international after putting-in an all-action performance during the 1-0 win over West Ham on Saturday. Matteo Guendouzi will therefore have to settle for a place on the bench.
Away to Manchester City might not be the ideal game for Mesut Ozil as he probably won’t see much of the ball and will be asked to do more defending than he’s used to. However, Arsenal need a positive result to stay in the hunt for the top four so I expect Arteta to start the German playmaker with Joe Willock on the bench.
Attack: Arsenal are expected to recall Alexandre Lacazette after he came off the bench to score the winner against West Ham. Eddie Nketiah is set to make way after starting up front at the weekend.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will continue on the left side of attack but I think we may see a change on the right with Nicolas Pepe dropping out as Arteta will need his wide men to work their socks off tomorrow night.
Gabriel Martinelli is a serious contender but he’s more suited to the left so we could see Reiss Nelson recalled as he’s made some impressive contributions over the past few games.
Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: