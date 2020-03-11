Key duo miss out as Manchester United squad for LASK trip is revealed
Anthony Martial and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to miss Thursday night’s Europa League clash with LASK after failing to make the trip to Austria, as confirmed by the Manchester Evening News.
Martial scored a fine goal during United’s win over Manchester City at the weekend but the French forward was substituted in the second half and did not train with the rest of the first team squad at Carrington this morning.
It’s not clear what the issue is but Martial will now miss the first leg of United’s Europa League last-16 clash with LASK as he wasn’t among the players that made the trip to Austria this afternoon and he must also be considered a doubt for Sunday’s game against Tottenham.
Wan-Bissaka did train with his team mates earlier today but the M.E.N says the full-back was also not among the players that flew out of Manchester Airport this afternoon so it looks like he’ll miss the first leg tomorrow evening.
Jesse Lingard and Diogo Dalot were also not spotted boarding the plane so it appears they won’t feature in the Europa League clash but youngsters Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Angel Gomes have made the trip.
Phil Jones and Timothy Fosu-Mensah are fully fit after taking part in training today but the news outlet says the defenders were also not among the travelling party so they won’t be involved against LASK.
Paul Pogba has stepped-up his recovery from an ankle injury but the midfielder remains unavailable for selection along with Marcus Rashford so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will continue to be without two of his key players.
David De Gea has travelled to Austria but it remains to be seen whether he’ll start in goal as Sergio Romero has featured in the majority of cup games this season while January arrival Nathan Bishop is the third-choice keeper for tomorrow’s game.
Manchester United head into the last-16 first leg off the back of an excellent win over Man City which extended their unbeaten tun to 10 matches in all competitions so they’ll be hoping to maintain that run with a positive result against LASK.
Here are the confirmed travelling squad members, as per the Manchester Evening News:
Keepers: De Gea, Romero, Bishop.
Defenders: Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Bailly.
Midfielders: Gomes, Pereira, Matic, McTominay, Fernandes, Fred, Mata.
Attackers: Greenwood, James, Chong, Ighalo.