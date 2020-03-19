A look at the early front runners to win euro 2021

The European Championship Finals have been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Here, we’ll take a look at the early front runners to win the tournament next summer…

England 5/1

Gareth Southgate’s side made light work of qualification for the Euro finals after winning 7 of their 8 games to top their qualification group. England also made it to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup where they narrowly lost out to Croatia so it’s no surprise they are among the favourites to win the European Championship.

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group D alongside the Czech Republic and Croatia so they’ll be out to avenge that World Cup defeat and Southgate should be confident of progressing to the knockout stages where anything can happen. I certainly expect England to make it to the business end of the tournament and they can be backed at odds of 5/1 but many betting sites with promo codes offer welcome bonuses so it’s worth having a look around before placing any bets.

Belgium 5/1

Belgium have one of the most talent squads in world football with the likes of Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku in their ranks so they have the potential to go all the way next year. Having breezed through qualification, Belgium are priced as the 5/1 joint favourites with many bookmakers so many are expecting them to do very well at the Euro’s. The fitness of key players will be key as Hazard and De Bruyne have had their fair share of injury woes so Roberto Martinez will pray they stay fit next season.

France 11/2

It’s impossible to overlook the reigning World Champions and France actually look good value as the 11/2 third favourites ahead of the Euro’s. If the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Greizmann are firing on all cylinders next year then I expect France’s odds to shorten during the run-up to the European finals in 2021. The main issue for the French is they’ve been drawn in the ‘group of death’ alongside Germany and Portugal. However, if they manage to make it through to the knockouts, they should be favourites to go all the way.

Netherlands 7/1

Perhaps the dark horses, Holland are a tempting proposition at odds of 7/1. They have a new golden generation coming through their ranks with the likes of Donny van de Beek, Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong all becoming world class talents recently. The young trio will all have another year to develop even further now that the Euro’s has been postponed so Holland could be an exciting team to look out for – especially considering they have a favourable group that consists of Austria and Ukraine.

Outsiders

Germany can never be discounted at the big tournaments and the 2014 World champions are priced at 7/1 to lift the European Championship trophy next summer. Expect those odds to tumble if they get out of the ‘group of death’. Spain at 8/1 could also tempt some bettors as they still have a strong squad while Italy at 11/1 look excellent value considering they were one of only two teams to win all 10 of their qualification games.