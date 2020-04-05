Arsenal in pole position to sign 26-year-old star as Arteta targets bargain swoop
Arsenal are in pole position to sign Ryan Fraser as Mikel Arteta looks to lure the Bournemouth winger to north London on a free transfer this summer, according to TEAMtalk.
Arteta is expected to be busy in the transfer market as he continues to overhaul the squad he inherited from former boss Unai Emery but Arsenal will be working on a tight budget this summer – especially if they miss out on Champions League football for a third consecutive season.
A new winger is believed to be on Arteta’s agenda and TEAMtalk suggests that Arsenal have turned their attention to signing Fraser as Willian – who’s also available on a free transfer this summer – looks set to join Tottenham in order to link up with Jose Mourinho again.
Fraser was strongly linked with a move to Arsenal last summer after enjoying a superb 2018/19 campaign that saw him register an impressive 14 assists and a further 8 goals in all competitions for Bournemouth.
The Scotland winger has struggled to replicate that kind of form this season having only managed 4 assists and 1 goal in his 32 appearances so far, however, it doesn’t appear that’s dampened Arsenal’s interest.
TEAMtalk claims that Arsenal are confident of winning the race ahead of a number of clubs to sign Fraser on a free transfer this summer after the 5ft 4in winger rejected Bournemouth’s efforts to tie him down to a new contract.
Fraser is predominantly a left winger but he’s also comfortable playing from the right so he’d give Arteta a versatile option in attack and the fact he’s used to the Premier League and should need less time to settle will also appeal to the Gunners boss.
Signing the 26-year-old on a bargain free transfer will free up funds for Arteta to use strengthening other area’s of his squad so it could be a shrewd piece of business by Arsenal if we’re able to get a deal done.
I personally don’t see Fraser as being a first team regular as the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli are much better wingers but he’d still be a solid squad player who’d strengthen our attacking options.