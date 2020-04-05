Arsenal in pole position to sign 26-year-old star as Arteta targets bargain swoop Arsenal are in pole position to sign Ryan Fraser as... Posted April 5, 2020

Chelsea steal march on Arsenal & Man Utd after holding talks to sign £80m star Chelsea have stolen a march on Arsenal and Man Utd... Posted April 4, 2020

Man Utd hoping to beat Real Madrid to signing of 18-goal forward Manchester United are hoping to beat Real Madrid to the... Posted March 31, 2020

Arsenal hoping to sign La Liga star as Arteta plots summer swoop [Sky Sports] Arsenal are looking to sign Valencia star Carlos Soler as... Posted March 31, 2020

Man Utd confident of signing £120m Liverpool target after transfer talks with agent Manchester United are confident of signing Liverpool target Jadon Sancho... Posted March 30, 2020

Chelsea offered chance to sign South American star but Arsenal & Tottenham also keen Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to sign Philippe Coutinho... Posted March 29, 2020