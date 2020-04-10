Three Players That Could Be Heading To Old Trafford This Summer

The Manchester United revolution will continue this summer, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add to his squad further. United are still going to be in a battle for the top-four when the season resumes, and qualification for the Champions League is imperative if they hope to bring some of their top targets to the club during the off-season.

The very best players in world football will already be enticed with a move to Old Trafford, but the added benefit of playing in the Champions League will ensure that United can continue to grow with their young squad. Departures could also weaken certain areas, but reports surrounding who Solskjaer will be hoping to bring to the club are already emerging.

Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is the player on the lips of all Manchester United fans. The winger is widely regarded as the best player of his age group in world football, and it would appear that the Red Devils are likely to get their man if they meet the £116 million asking price. Sancho has flourished since swapping the Etihad for Signal Iduna Park. The 20-year-old has scored 27 goals in 69 appearances for Dortmund in the Bundesliga and will add an attractive attacking option for United.

Fans are already dreaming about the prospect of seeing Sancho line-up in the illustrious number seven shirt alongside Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. The front three could finally be the attacking threat that United needs to finally get back to the top of the mountain.

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has been hitting all the headlines for the wrong reasons over recent weeks, but it would appear that United are still very interested in the Aston Villa captain. United have still lacked a player in the final third that is capable of making the killer passes. Bruno Fernandes has filled that role since arriving from Sporting Lisbon, but another player with the same qualities is something that Solskjaer desperately wants.

United are the current favourites to sign Grealish among the leading UK betting sites like the ones on Online Casino UK Helper, but the price that the Red Devils may need to pay could be altered by whether the Midlands side stay in the Premier League or not. His skills with the ball in terms of dribbling and passing are much needed at Old Trafford.

Kalidou Koulibaly

United’s defensive record this season has been fairly consistent, as they have the fourth-best record in the Premier League. Last season they had the eleventh best defensive record. Harry Maguire has certainly improved the structure, but another talented defender could put United back on course for the league title. The Red Devils have consistently been linked with Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly, and this summer could be the perfect time to make their move.

Napoli are reportedly hoping for a fee in the region of £80 million, but what he could bring to Old Trafford could make that an essential signing. His prowess at winning balls in the air and the strength that he possesses means that he would fit into life in the Premier League seamlessly.