Will cash crisis help Premier League clubs get a bargain when transfer window opens?

Sport in the UK has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and football hasn’t been able to escape the tragedy with seasons placed on lockdown, withholding vital funds from clubs at every level of the game.

With the gates shut tight, teams in the lower reaches of the game in England are missing out. The league suspension means they are unable to achieve an income, but wages need to be paid to everyone connected to the club, both playing and non-playing staff.

Pressure on teams to sell

If the season is cancelled, with all results and league position null and void – a move that means champions won’t be crowned and teams won’t be relegated – it could kick up a real stink. That means certain teams will see selling players in summer as the quickest and best way to avoid financial meltdown.

When the transfer window opens, board members know they have a chance to get high earners off the wage bill while receiving a much-needed cash injection through transfer fees. Some teams have more sellable assets than others, of course. It’s not ideal as selling the best players has an instant impact on the squad quality, but drastic times call for drastic measures.

Big names will take advantage

The need to sell will surely attract the attention of football’s biggest clubs, those with millions in the bank and the backing of a cash-rich board. In other words, Premier League teams that weren’t as badly affected by the coronavirus shutdown as some rivals. Financially strong teams could find their money goes a little further this summer.

With pressure building, boards could be pushed into accepting a lower rate on star players if it means getting money paid into their account quicker and in a lump sum. This isn’t the time to wait on instalments or hold out for performance bonuses, such as appearance fees. The top names in the Premier League may just find there’s a sizzling hot summer sale on this year and, of course, they will flex their financial muscles, fill their baskets and take advantage of the situation.

Grealish attracting Man Utd interest

With newspaper sports columns having little to cover at present, writers have resorted to printing transfer gossip stories. The rumour mill is now in full flow, linking the top names in football with the biggest clubs. In recent days, football fans have read stories suggesting stars like Jack Grealish might be available at a lower price for a big club to swoop in and make a bid.

The Aston Villa star’s availability has already captured the interest of Manchester United with industry insiders suggesting the Old Trafford club could be about to test the water with an offer. Will Aston Villa – currently sitting in the relegation zone – snap at the money or do they have funds in place which would allow then to hold out for a bid that would reflect the player’s true value.

