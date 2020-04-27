Betiton.com: The bookie who uses AI to serve his players

Online gambling is quickly gaining popularity among football fans. A key reason for this rise in popularity is the fact that these sites offer excellent bonuses and promotions. Many people also like online sportsbooks because they have excellent configurations and offer betting opportunities on demand. These benefits have made many traditional bookies transfer their operation to the internet.

One of the sites that have tried to capitalise on the online betting trend is betiton.com. This is a new bookie that has uses artificial intelligence software to improve the information and data offered. The use of AI has attracted even more players to the betting site since they are able to make better decisions in order to reduce potential losses.

Casino, Bingo and Optimized Sports Betting at Betiton.com

Besides sports betting, Betiton offers its customer attractive casino games like slot machines and classic casino games like roulette, blackjack, and scratch cards. Anyone who has ever played these games knows that they come with very high payouts and interesting prizes. With these offers, this betting site effectively brings together the three key elements of online gaming: sports betting, casino, and bingo.

The casino is fully licensed in a number of jurisdictions around the world. However, the UK license is the most reputable. The site offers a platform where you can access games from some of the best software providers in the industry. Thanks to Betiton.com, you can play these games in an environment that is 100% safe and immersive. The design of the platform ensures that each gaming experience is unique and exceptional.

This casino is available in up to 8 different languages, meaning it can be used by people from many different parts of the world. However, it is worth pointing out that it primarily targets people from English-speaking countries, particularly the United Kingdom.

Games by the Biggest Software Developers in the Industry

At Betiton.com, you will find games from the leading software developers in the online gambling industry, including Yggdrasil, NetEnt, and Microgaming. Although the site does not offer Playtech at the moment, they are planning on introducing the offers in the future. The site is especially interested in adding new jackpot games. In addition, the sports section of the site is continually being improved. The section is well categorised, so you will always be able to find what you are looking for.

Bonuses and Promotions for New Users

Betiton offers some of the best bonuses and promotions to new customers in the United Kingdom, and these bonuses can be used on many different games on the site. If you have already signed up on the site, you can focus on getting the loyalty bonuses. The only way to get these bonuses and promotions is by spending more money and time in the casino.

If you love sports betting, you can also take advantage of the generous bookmaker bonus offered by the site. There are a few requirements you have to meet before you can get a bonus. The Betiton VIP club is also quite popular as it gives you more bonuses and promotions. You can advance through the club by playing on the site more frequently. The higher your VIP level, the better the bonuses you will enjoy.

Mobile Betting on Betiton

A good proportion of the world’s population uses the internet on their mobile phones today, and that is why Betiton has had to come up with solutions for mobile players. The mobile solution is referred to as Betiton Mobile, and it is fully adaptable to smartphones. With Betiton Mobile, you will be able to place bets from any place and at any time, just as long as you have an internet connection.

By doing this, the casino has been able to meet the needs of millions of users who have made smartphones their main method of accessing the internet. Such people would have avoided sports betting if it could only be done on desktop devices. On phones, users will have the same access to the same features of the desktop versions of the casino and sportsbook. For example, they will receive bonuses, access customer support, and use various payment methods. In addition, the mobile site is designed to work perfectly on different sizes of screens, operating systems, and devices.

Even with all these, the main way the site has been able to separate itself from the competition is by using data science and artificial intelligence to guide the decisions of the players. This also improves their user experience.