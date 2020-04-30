Smart Soccer Betting Tips

As one of the most popular sports in the world, football has become a sports betting favourite; with fans across the globe increasing year on year, soccer betting is growing. We’ve put together some of the best places to find football betting tips to see you through your soccer betting days and help you have a little more fun, and possibly be a little more successful.

Some Basic Soccer Betting Tips

If you’re reading this post, you probably already understand the rules of football. This is important when betting on any sport, because you can’t make calculated decisions without prior knowledge of the sport you’re betting on. Once you fully understand the rules of the game and have decided to start betting, you’ll need to understand the rules of football betting too. Here are some of the basics:

First Goal Scorer – This bet refers to a specific player being the scorer of the first goal either during the first or second half, or being the first one to score for their team at any point in the game. Own goals don’t count for this bet; if an own goal is scored, the next player from the next team will be counted as the first goal scorer. If no goals are scored at all throughout the game, all bets will be lost.

Last Goal Scorer – Just like the First Goal Scorer bet, this bet refers to the players who score the last goal in the first or second half. Stakes will be refunded only on players who do not take part in the match at all. In all other instances, bets will remain valid, irrespective of the time of inclusion/substitution of the player.

Draw No Bet–In this bet, you will choose the team that you think will win. If your team wins, so do you; but if the game ends in a tie, you will get your wager (bet amount) back. If your team loses, you will lose your stake.

Scorecast/Matchcast–These bets allow the bettor to bet on a particular occurrence combined with another result from the same event i.e. first goal scorer and match outcome.

Double Chance – In this bet, you bet on two of the three possible outcomes (Team A wins, Team B wins, it’s a draw, or Team A to win or draw) You will win if you guess the right outcome of the game.

Correct Score – This bet is a little risky to make, because it’s based on betting on the exact final score of a game. A lot of research needs to go into this, and even then, it isn’t an exact science. When you win, however, it is completely thrilling and very much worth the chance. (Team B to win 2-1)

Total Goals (Over/Under) – This bet is where you bet that the score will be lower or higher than a specific amount.Again, there is some research involved here, but the chances of winning become greater in these bets than on Correct Score bets.

These are only a few of the more popular football betting tips; the Sunbet platform is the best place to learn the different kinds of bets, and one of the safest ways to bet on soccer online. If you would like to try your hand at betting on football, Sunbet is safe, easy to use and a site where you can keep up to date with all upcoming football matches that you might want to bet on. This online betting site allows users to quickly find their way to their preferred league, tournament or cup competition to place bets. Their site is also conveniently mobile friendly! Sign up today.