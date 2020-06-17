[Teams] Man City vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from the Etihad

Premier League football returns as Manchester City entertain Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

Pep Guardiola has been boosted by the return to fitness of Aymeric Laporte and the Frenchman starts alongside Eric Garcia in the middle of defence with Nicolas Otamendi on the bench.

Leroy Sane is also back in the squad for Man City but he has to settle for a place among the substitutes as Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez support Gabriel Jesus in attack. Sergio Aguero is also on the bench along with Bernardo Silva.

Kevin De Bruyne is joined by captain David Silva in midfield with Ilkay Gundogan getting the nod ahead of Rodri. Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy occupy the full-back positions for the hosts.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has opted to leave Mesut Ozil back in north London as the German doesn’t even make the squad. Youngster Joe Willock is given a chance to impress as he starts along with Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi in midfield.

Eddie Nketiah leads the line up front for the visitors so Alexandre Lacazette is on the bench while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka also start in attack for the Gunners. Nicolas Pepe and Reiss Nelson are among the subs.

Shkodran Mustafi starts alongside Pablo Mari in the middle of the Arsenal back four so David Luiz is left on the bench while Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin start in the full-back positions.

Here are the confirmed line-ups for the game:

Man City

Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Subs: Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Sane, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden

Arsenal

Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Mari, Tierney, Guendouzi, Xhaka, Willock, Saka, Aubameyang, Nketiah

Subs: Martinez, Ceballos, Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Luiz, Nelson, Kolasinac, Martinelli