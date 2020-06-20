Key duo fit as Klopp makes 2 changes | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Everton

Liverpool return to Premier League action when they take on Everton at Goodison Park on Sunday evening. Here is the team we expect Jurgen Klopp to select for the game:

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker missed Liverpool’s last game during the defeat to Atletico Madrid back in March. However, the break has given him time to overcome a niggling hip injury so he’ll return in goal with Adrian making way.

Defence: Liverpool will make a late check on the fitness of Andrew Robertson as he was a doubt heading into the weekend but he’s been able to train and is expected to be passed fit to start at left-back. James Milner is on stand-by to deputise if Robertson misses out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold will look to continue his superb season at right-back while we should see Virgil van Dijk once again marshalling the Liverpool back four against Everton tomorrow.

Dejan Lovren and Joel Matip are options for Klopp at centre-back but I think Joe Gomez will be the man to start alongside van Dijk as they were forming an excellent partnership before the enforced break.

Midfield: Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns in midfield so we should see them going with their preferred trio in the middle of the park. Fabinho missed the Atletico game last time out but he’s available for selection tomorrow and should start in the holding role.

Jordan Henderson is also fit and should lead the Liverpool side out at Goodison Park while Gini Wijnaldum is likely to get the nod ahead of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in midfield. Naby Keita is pushing for a start but I think he’ll have to settle for a place on the bench.

Attack: Mohamed Salah is a fitness doubt after missing training last week. The Egyptian international also sat out Liverpool’s friendly win over Blackburn recently but he’s expected to pass a late fitness test to start in attack.

Divock Origi is the man most likely to come in if Salah is ruled out so Takumi Minamino may have to settle for a place among the substitutes once again tomorrow.

Sadio Mane should keep his place in the Liverpool attack while Roberto Firmino is expected to lead the line up front against Everton. Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with a calf injury.

Here is how I think Liverpool will line up: