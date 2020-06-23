Match Previews
[Teams] Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham: Confirmed line-ups
Tottenham entertain West Ham in north London this evening looking for a win to boost their European qualification hopes. Here are the line-ups:
Tottenham entertain West Ham in north London this evening looking for a win to boost their European qualification hopes.
Jose Mourinho welcomes Dele Alli back into the squad after he missed the draw with Manchester United through suspension. Alli is given an immediate recall to start in attack with Steven Bergwijn making way.
Lucas Moura also returns to the starting eleven after recovering from a knock so Erik Lamela drops to the bench. Giovani Lo Celso is given a recall by Mourinho with Harry Winks making way. Moussa Sissoko keeps his place in the Tottenham midfield meaning Tanguy Ndombele and Gedson Fernandes are named on the bench once again.
Tottenham stick with the same back four that started against United so Eric Dier keeps his place alongside Davinson Sanchez meaning Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen have to make-do with place among the subs.
Harry Kane leads the line up front once again for Spurs while Hueng-min Son offers support in attack but Ryan Sessegnon is an option from the bench.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Tottenham
Lloris; Aurier, Dier, Sanchez, Davies; Sissoko, Lo Celso; Lucas, Dele Alli, Son; Kane.
Subs: Gazzaniga, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sessegnon, Winks, Gedson, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Lamela
West Ham
Fabianski; Fredericks, Diop, Balbuena, Cresswell; Rice, Noble, Soucek, Fornals; Bowen, Antonio.
Subs: Randolph, Johnson, Ogbonna, Wilshere, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Xande Silva, Ajeti
