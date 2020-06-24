Liverpool vs Palace preview | Confirmed team news | Expected line-ups | Prediction

Liverpool take on Crystal Palace at Anfield this evening knowing victory would put them within touching distance of securing the title.

The Reds saw their march towards the Premier League trophy come to an abrupt halt when football was suspended back in March but they returned to action with a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday afternoon.

That result, coupled with Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Burnley on Monday night, has seen Liverpool’s lead at the top cut to 20 points but it’s obviously just a matter of time before they are confirmed as Premier League champions.

Liverpool need just five points from their last eight games to guarantee the title and victory over Palace this evening could set-up the prospect of winning the league against Man City at the Etihad Stadium next week.

However, the Merseysiders could even be crowned champions before the trip to Manchester if City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday so Jurgen Klopp will have one eye on the game in West London tomorrow night.

Crystal Palace travel to Anfield looking to continue their fine recent form as they climbed up to ninth with a win over Bournemouth at the weekend so Roy Hodgson will be hoping to delay Liverpool’s coronation by securing a positive result against his former side.

Team news

Liverpool are set to welcome Mohamed Salah back into the starting eleven after he wasn’t risked against Everton at the weekend. Takumi Minamino is the man set to make way for the Egyptian international.

Andrew Robertson is also expected to be recalled after being passed fit having missed the trip to Goodison with a knock. James Milner – who filled-in at left-back on Sunday – has been ruled out after picking up a hamstring injury.

Joel Matip is also ruled out after suffering a toe injury against Everton so Joe Gomez is set for a recall alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of defence. Xherdan Shaqiri remains out with a calf injury.

Palace will be without James Tomkins, Jeff Schlupp and Martin Kelly due to injuries but otherwise Hodgson has a healthy squad to choose from tonight.

Expected line-ups

Prediction

Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace: The Reds have been somewhat stuttering over the line as they’ve won just two of their last seven matches in all competitions and they were pretty poor on Sunday. However, their form at Anfield remains formidable as Liverpool have won their last 22 league games on home soil and haven’t lost at Anfield in 55 games.

Oddly enough, Palace were the last team to win in the league at Anfield so they’ll take some confidence from that and I do think they’ll give a good account for themselves tonight. However, Liverpool should have too much quality in the end so I’m going for a 2-0 win.