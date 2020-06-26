Team news update: Arsenal confirm huge injury blow after star undergoes surgery

Arsenal will be looking to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup when they take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the game, the club have issued a full team news and injury update on Arsenal.com which includes the latest on the fitness of several players including Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares, Kieran Tierney and Lucas Torreira.

Arsenal have unfortunately confirmed a major blow with the news that Martinelli has been ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a knee injury that he suffered in training earlier this week.

The club says the operation was to repair a ‘lesion in the cartilage’ on Martinelli’s left knee and while a time-scale hasn’t been put on his recovery, Mikel Arteta suggested on Wednesday the attacker was facing months on the sidelines.

It’s another bitter blow after Leno was ruled out for up to six weeks with a knee injury that he sustained during the defeat to Brighton. Emi Martinez will continue in goal and he’ll hope to build on his solid display against Southampton.

Pablo Mari is another player on the treatment table as the centre-back is facing at least two months out after picking up a knee ligament injury against Manchester City while Calum Chambers is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

Lucas Torreira won’t be available for Arsenal’s trip to Sheffield United either as he’s still recovering from an ankle injury and Cedric Soares is still out following nose surgery – although both players hope to be available again soon.

However, David Luiz will also be back in contention after serving a two-match suspension following his sending off against Manchester City but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be recalled as Rob Holding and Shkodran Mustafi did well against Southampton.

The update on Arsenal.com read:

Calum Chambers

Left knee. Ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during Chelsea (h) on 29 December. Rehabilitation post-surgical repair continuing and currently progressing well with running and gym work. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches.

Bernd Leno

Right knee. Sustained moderate ligament sprain during Brighton & Hove (a) on 20 June. Aiming to return to full training in four to six weeks.

David Luiz

Available for selection after serving two-match suspension.

Pablo Mari

Left ankle. Sustained significant sprain to ankle ligaments during Manchester City (a) on Wednesday. Has had a successful procedure to the injury this week. Aiming to return to full training in two to three months.

Gabriel Martinelli

Left knee. Sustained injury during training on 21 June. Successful arthroscopic procedure undertaken to repair a lesion in the cartilage of the left knee. Will not be available for the current schedule of remaining 2019/20 matches.

Cedric Soares

Integrating back into full training following facial injury. Successful procedure has taken place further to nasal fracture sustained in training. Aiming to be available for selection after Sheffield United (a).

Kieran Tierney

Available for selection after suffering muscle cramps during Southampton (a) on Thursday.

Lucas Torreira

Right ankle. Sustained fracture to right ankle during Portsmouth (a) on 2 March. Progressing well and aiming to return to full training in the forthcoming days.

Elsewhere, Granit Xhaka made his return from an ankle issue against Southampton while Sokratis was back on the bench following a thigh problem so both players should be available this weekend.

After losing back-to-back games against City and Brighton, Arsenal got back to winning ways with a hard fought 2-0 win at St Mary’s so Arteta will be hoping to build on that result by booking their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup with a win on Sunday.