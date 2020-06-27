[Teams] Norwich vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from Carrow Road

Manchester United take on Norwich City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Carrow Road this evening.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made eight changes from the side that beat Sheffield United in midfield with Harry Maguire among those keeping their places. Luke Shaw also gets his 14th consecutive start at left-back meaning Brandon Williams has to settle for a place on the bench.

Diogot Dalot comes in for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back and Sergio Romero continues his run between the sticks in the FA Cup meaning David De Gea makes way. Eric Bailly comes in for Victor Lindelof in the middle of the United back four.

Scott McTominay and Fred get recalls in midfield with Nemanja Matic and Paul Pogba gives a rest, however, Bruno Fernandes keeps his place to start his fourth consecutive games for Man Utd.

Jesse Lingard is passed fit to start in attack after recovering from illness while Juan Mata also starts for the visitors. Solskjaer has given Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial a rest so Odion Ighalo leads the line up front for United.

Mason Greenwood is named among the substitutes while Tim Fosu-Mensah is involved in the matchday squad for the first time this season.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Norwich

Aarons, Godfrey, Klose, Lewis, Tettey, McLean, Rupp, Buendia, Cantwell, Pukki

Subs: McGovern, Vrancic, Letner, Hernandez, Steipermann, Trybull, Drmic, Duda, Idah

Man Utd

Romero, Dalot, Bailly, Maguire (c), Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Mata, Fernades, Lingard, Ighalo

Subs: De Gea, Fosu-Mensah, Williams, Pereira, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, Martial, Rashford