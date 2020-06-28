[Teams] Sheffield United vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Bramall Lane

Arsenal take on Sheffield United in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at Bramall Lane this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta has made five changes from the side that beat Southampton with Alexandre Lacazette coming in to captain the side as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is rested. Eddie Nketiah is also dropped to the bench despite scoring last time out.

It appears Arsenal will line-up with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Kieran Tierney with Rob Holding named on the bench along with Sokratis. Ainsley Maitland-Niles comes in for Hector Bellerin on the right and Sead Kolasinac is also given a recall on the left.

Joe Willock starts alongside Granit Xhaka in the Arsenal midfield meaning Dani Ceballos drops out. There is no place for Matteo Guendouzi in the matchday squad as Arteta continues to teach the Frenchman a lesson.

Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka keep their places in the starting eleven so Reiss Nelson has to settle for a place on the bench. Gabriel Martinelli isn’t involved after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury while Mesut Ozil misses out with an apparent back injury.

As for Sheffield United, Oliver Norwood captains the hosts this afternoon while Oli McBurnie leads the line up front.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Sheffield United

Henderson, Baldock, Basham, Egan, Robinson, Stevens, Norwood, Lundstram, Fleck, McGoldrick, McBurnie

Subs: L. Freeman, Sharp, Jagielka, K. Freeman, Mousset, Osborn, Moore, Zivkovic, Berge.

Arsenal

Martinez; Mustafi, Luiz, Tierney; Maitland-Niles, Xhaka, Willock, Kolasinac; Pepe, Lacazette, Saka

Subs: Macey, Bellerin, Sokratis, Holding, Smith, Ceballos, Nelson, Nketiah, Aubameyang