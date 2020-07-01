Chelsea
[Teams] West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium
Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for Chelsea against West Ham
Chelsea will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.
Blues boss Frank Lampard has been handed a boost as Andreas Christensen is passed fit to start alongside Antonio Rudiger in defence so Kurt Zouma has to settle for a place on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back with Reece James among the substitutes while Marcos Alonso comes in for Emerson at left-back.
Kepa replaces Willy Caballero in goal after his rare run-out in the FA Cup last time out. N’Golo Kante keeps his place in the holding role while Mateo Kovacic also starts for Chelsea meaning Jorginho has to settle for a place on the bench.
Ross Barkley is rewarded for his winning goal in the FA Cup tie at Leicester with a recall to the starting eleven so Mason Mount is named on the bench. Christian Pulisic is passed fit to start in attack after recovering from a knock while Willian retains his place on the right wing.
Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for Chelsea so Olivier Giroud has to make-do with a place on the bench alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
West Ham
Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio
Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Wilshere, Ajeti, Xande Silva, Randolph, Johnson, Lewis
Chelsea
Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.
Subs: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 1 hour ago
Duo ruled out as Klopp makes 1 key change | Expected Liverpool line-up vs Man City
- Naby Keita could be recalled when Liverpool take on Man City
-
Chelsea/ 2 hours ago
[Teams] West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium
Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for Chelsea against West Ham
-
Arsenal/ 4 hours ago
[Teams] Arsenal vs Norwich: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates
Reiss Nelson gets a start as Arsenal take on Norwich this evening