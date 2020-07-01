[Teams] West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Chelsea will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has been handed a boost as Andreas Christensen is passed fit to start alongside Antonio Rudiger in defence so Kurt Zouma has to settle for a place on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back with Reece James among the substitutes while Marcos Alonso comes in for Emerson at left-back.

Kepa replaces Willy Caballero in goal after his rare run-out in the FA Cup last time out. N’Golo Kante keeps his place in the holding role while Mateo Kovacic also starts for Chelsea meaning Jorginho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Ross Barkley is rewarded for his winning goal in the FA Cup tie at Leicester with a recall to the starting eleven so Mason Mount is named on the bench. Christian Pulisic is passed fit to start in attack after recovering from a knock while Willian retains his place on the right wing.

Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for Chelsea so Olivier Giroud has to make-do with a place on the bench alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Wilshere, Ajeti, Xande Silva, Randolph, Johnson, Lewis

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud