Connect with us

Chelsea

[Teams] West Ham vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups from the London Stadium

Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for Chelsea against West Ham

tammy abraham chelsea 2019

Chelsea will be looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over West Ham at the London Stadium this evening.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has been handed a boost as Andreas Christensen is passed fit to start alongside Antonio Rudiger in defence so Kurt Zouma has to settle for a place on the bench. Cesar Azpilicueta starts at right-back with Reece James among the substitutes while Marcos Alonso comes in for Emerson at left-back.

Kepa replaces Willy Caballero in goal after his rare run-out in the FA Cup last time out. N’Golo Kante keeps his place in the holding role while Mateo Kovacic also starts for Chelsea meaning Jorginho has to settle for a place on the bench.

Ross Barkley is rewarded for his winning goal in the FA Cup tie at Leicester with a recall to the starting eleven so Mason Mount is named on the bench. Christian Pulisic is passed fit to start in attack after recovering from a knock while Willian retains his place on the right wing.

Tammy Abraham leads the line up front for Chelsea so Olivier Giroud has to make-do with a place on the bench alongside Callum Hudson-Odoi, Billy Gilmour and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

West Ham

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Felipe Anderson, Wilshere, Ajeti, Xande Silva, Randolph, Johnson, Lewis

Chelsea

Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso, Kante, Kovacic, Barkley, Willian, Pulisic, Abraham.

Subs: Caballero, Zouma, James, Jorginho, Gilmour, Mount, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud

Loading...
Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Other News

More in Chelsea