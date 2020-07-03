Liverpool on verge of agreeing deal to sign £32m star, Klopp’s a long-term fan

Liverpool are on the verge of agreeing a surprise deal to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in a move that could cost around £32m this summer, according to reports via the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that it will be a quiet few months in the transfer market for the champions with the German coach seemingly content with his squad after Liverpool stormed their way to the Premier League title this season.

However, that hasn’t stopped the media from speculating and Thiago has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield in recent months after it emerged he’s looking for a new challenge following seven successful years at Munich.

Thiago came through the youth ranks at Barcelona before joining Bayern in 2013 and he’s gone on to make 230 appearances to help the German giants win a whole host of honours including 7 Bundesliga titles and 3 German cups.

But with just one year remaining on his contract, it appears Thiago is ready to try something new and a report from SPORT claims that Bayern Munich will cash-in if £32m is put on the table this summer.

The situation has seemingly alerted Liverpool as the Spanish outlet, via the Daily Mail, claims the newly-crowned Premier League champions are now in advanced negotiations to sign Thiago with a deal believed to be close to completion.

The report says Liverpool want to pay the transfer fee in several instalments while Bayern are hoping to receive the full payment in one lump sum so there are still some finer details to be agreed before a move can proceed.

A potential stumbling block could come if Barcelona activate their option to re-sign Thiago for just £22.5m but as it stands, according to SPORT, Klopp is closing-in on a deal to sign one of his long-term targets.

At 29-years-old, Thiago doesn’t exactly fit the profile of player we’ve seen Liverpool sign in the past as they’ve typically gone for younger players who increase in value so it would come as something of a surprise if these reports prove to be accurate.

However, there is no denying his quality and the Brazilian-born midfielder would be an excellent addition to Klopp’s squad. With Adam Lallana set to leave and James Milner coming towards the end of his career, Klopp will need to strengthen his midfield eventually and Thiago would be a superb signing if they could lure him to Anfield.