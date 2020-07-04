[Teams] Wolves vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Molineux

Arsenal will be looking to continue their recent good run when they take on Wolves at Molineux Stadium this evening.

Mikel Arteta has made three changes from the side that beat Norwich City with Cedric Soares brought in to make his full debut after he scored off the bench in midweek. Hector Bellerin drops to the bench but Kieran Tierney keeps his place on the left flank.

Eddie Nketiah is also recalled to start up front for Arsenal with Alexandre Lacazette making way while Bukayo Saka comes back into the side at the expense of Reiss Nelson. Nicolas Pepe isn’t involved in the matchday squad as his partner has gone into labour today.

Arsenal stick with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac so Sokratis and Rob Holding remain on the bench. Lucas Torreira returns to the squad after recovering from an ankle injury that’s kept him out for five months but he’s only fit enough for a place among the subs.

Matteo Guendouzi continues to be frozen out of the squad by Arteta so Dani Ceballos keeps his place alongside Granit Xhaka in midfield. Mesut Ozil isn’t deemed fit due to a back issue so he also misses out for the Gunners.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Wolves

Patricio, Boly, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendooncker, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny, Jimenez, Traore

Subs: Ruddy, Joradao, Neto, Gibbs-White, Jota, Vinagre, Campana, Kilman, Burr

Arsenal

Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Soares, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney, Saka, Nketiah, Aubameyang

Subs: Macey, Bellerin, Holding, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Willock, Nelson, Lacazette.