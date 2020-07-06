Nketiah out as Arteta makes 3 changes | Expected Arsenal line-up vs Leicester

Arsenal take on Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday evening. Here is the team Gooner Mac expects Mikel Arteta to select:

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno remains on the sidelines with a knee injury so Emi Martinez will continue between the sticks. The Argentine has produced some impressive performances in recent games so he’ll be looking to continue his good form tomorrow.

Defence: Arteta has played with a back three in each of Arsenal’s last four matches and we’ve won them all so I can’t see him switching formations against Leicester.

Shkodran Mustafi has been very solid on the right side of the back three so I fully expect him to keep his place while David Luiz should continue in the middle of defence after a decent showing at Wolves.

I still don’t think Sead Kolasinac looks comfortable in a back three and he struggled at times against Wolves so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him dropped to the bench tomorrow.

Rob Holding and Sokratis are both options for Arsenal but I think we might see Kieran Tierney dropping back into defence as he’s a more natural fit for the left-sided role in the back three.

Midfield: Cedric Soares made his full debut at right wing-back on Saturday. He did OK but understandably needs a bit of time to get on the same wavelength as his team mates and it was his first start in several months so he was a little rusty.

Hector Bellerin is expected to be recalled against Leicester while I think we may see Bukayo Saka moved to the left flank. He may have scored a lovely goal against Wolves but he wasn’t at his best on the right side of attack.

Lucas Torreira looked sharp off the bench on Saturday after recovering from an ankle injury that had kept him out for several months so he could be in Arteta’s thoughts to start tomorrow.

However, I think we’ll see Dani Ceballos continuing alongside Granit Xhaka in the middle of midfield as they’ve formed a good understanding and seem to be developing a partnership.

Mateo Guendouzi was once again left out of the squad for the trip to Molineux at the weekend and Arteta said after the game nothing has changed regarding the midfielders situation so I don’t think we’ll see him involved against Leicester.

Attack: Mesut Ozil remains a doubt due to an apparent back issue. The German hasn’t featured since football returned last month and I think it’s highly unlikely he’ll start against Leicester.

Saka moving to left wing-back would open the door for Nicolas Pepe to return on the right. The Ivorian missed the Wolves game due to his partner giving birth but he should be back in contention tomorrow. Reiss Nelson is another option but I think Pepe might just get the nod.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang produced another excellent shift on the left side of attack at the weekend. He works so hard but is obviously still Arsenal’s main goal threat so I expect him to keep his place against Leicester.

Eddie Nketiah kept the Wolves defence busy on Saturday but Alexandre Lacazette made a great impact off the bench after scoring a lovely goal so I think we’ll see the Frenchman recalled up front.

Gabriel Martinelli is not available as the Brazilian youngster won’t play again this season due to a knee injury but Nelson and Joe Willock should keep their places in the squad.

Here is how I think we’ll see Arsenal line-up: