[Confirmed line-ups] Liverpool vs Burnley: Teenager makes full league debut for Reds

Liverpool will look to edge closer to the 100-point mark with a win over Burnley at Anfield this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp has rotated his squad once again with Andrew Robertson returning at left-back after being rested in midweek. Trent Alexander-Arnold is now the man given a breather as youngster Neco Williams moves across to start at right-back.

Joe Gomez continues alongside Virgil van Dijk in the middle of the Liverpool back four with Dejan Lovren returning to the bench after recovering from injury but Joel Matip remains out after his season was ended by a foot injury.

Fabinho comes in to start in midfield after Jordan Henderson was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury while Gini Wijnaldum keeps his place in the middle of the park. Youngster Curtis Jones makes his full Premier League debut so Naby Keita drops to the bench.

Sadio Mane comes back into the Liverpool attack after being rested at Brighton in midweek so Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drops to the bench. Mohamed Salah will be hoping to boost his chances of winning the Golden Boot by getting among the goals today and he once again supports Roberto Fimrino in attack.

As for Burnley, Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez start up front so Matej Vydra has to settle for a place on the bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson, Williams, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Jones, Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Lovren, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Shaqiri, Elliott, Origi.

Burnley

Pope, Bardsley, Tarkowski, Long, Taylor, Pieters, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Subs: Peacock-Farrell, Gudmundsson, Brady, Vydra, Thompson, Dunne, Benson, Goodridge, Driscoll-Glennon