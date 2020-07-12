[Teams] Tottenham vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for North London Derby

Tottenham entertain Arsenal in the North London Derby on Sunday afternoon with both teams desperate for a win to boost their European qualification hopes.

Jose Mourinho has recalled Davinson Sanchez to start alongside Toby Alderweireld in the middle of defence so Jan Vertonghen makes way. Serge Aurier and Ben Davies retain their places in the back four while Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko start in midfield for Tottenham.

Giovanni Lo Celso is passed fit to start while Lucas Moura and Hueng -min Son are recalled to start in attack alongside Harry Kane with Steven Bergwijn and Erik Lamela dropping to the Spurs bench.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has decided to leave Bukayo Saka on the bench with Nicolas Pepe recalled to the starting eleven. The Ivorian international lines-up alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners stick with a back three of Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz and Sead Kolasinac with Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney occupying the wing-back positions. Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos once again start in midfield so Lucas Torreira has to settle for a place on the Arsenal bench.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Tottenham

Lloris, Aurier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Lucas, Son, Kane.

Subs: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Skipp, Gedson, Ndombele, Bergwijn, Lamela

Arsenal

Martinez, Mustafi, Luiz, Kolasinac, Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Tierney, Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Sokratis, Torreira, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Nelson, Willock, Macey, Saka