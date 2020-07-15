[Teams] Arsenal vs Liverpool: Confirmed Line-Ups From The Emirates

Arsenal desperately need a positive result when they take on Premier League champions Liverpool at the Emirates this evening.

Mikel Arteta has given Bukayo Saka a recall after be was named among the substitutes against Tottenham at the weekend. That’s one of five changes for Arsenal as Reiss Nelson is also recalled to start alongside Nicolas Pepe.

Alexandre Lacazette keeps his place up front after scoring a wonder goal on Sunday but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is given a rest ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final. Cedric Soares comes in for Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira replaces Dani Ceballos in midfield.

Rob Holding is given a recall in defence with Sead Kolasinac dropping out for Arsenal but there is still no place for Mesut Ozil in the squad despite declaring himself fit and available for selection.

Jurgen Klopp has handed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a start against his former club as he lines-up in midfield alongside Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho. Liverpool have gone with their strongest front-line as Sadio Mane and Mo Salah support Roberto Firmino.

Trent Alexander-Arnold comes in for Neco Williams at right-back so he starts along with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson in the Liverpool back four.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Martinez, Holding, Luiz, Tierney, Cedric, Xhaka, Torreira, Saka, Nelson, Pepe, Lacazette

Subs: Bellerin, Papastathopoulos, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Maitland-Niles, Mustafi, Willock, Kolasinac, Macey

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Subs: Adrian, Lovren, Keita, Minamino, Shaqiri, Origi, Jones, Elliott, Williams.