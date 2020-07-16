Man Utd on verge of signing £36m star despite Liverpool interest – reports

Manchester United are set to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich despite interest from Liverpool in the £36m-rated midfielder, according to reports in Spain via the Manchester Evening News.

Thiago has enjoyed seven successful years in Germany since joining Bayern from Barcelona but the Brazilian-born star is expected to leave this summer after failing to agree terms over a new contract.

With just one year remaining on his current deal, Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed earlier this month they will sell the unsettled midfielder this summer rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

The situation has alerted clubs from all over Europe but Liverpool were the early front-runners for his signature with Spanish outlet SPORT claiming at the start of July that the Merseysiders were closing-in on a deal.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly in the market for a new midfielder as Adam Lallana will leave Liverpool this summer while James Milner is coming towards the end of his career and it appeared like Thiago was on his radar.

However, Manchester United soon emerged as potential suitors and the Manchester Evening News are citing a report that originates from SPORT once again that suggests the Red Devils are now on the verge of signing Thiago.

The report is in the newspaper version of the Spanish outlet and claims that the 29-year-old midfielder is heading for a move to Old Trafford this summer, despite previously suggesting Thiago was close to joining Liverpool.

Obviously things could have changed over the past few weeks but I’d personally take this report with a punch of salt for now as the M.E.N even says their sources indicate that Thiago isn’t a key target for United right now.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy in the market this summer trying to build a squad capable of competing for the title next season but I’d be surprised if a central midfielder was high on his priority list.

Man Utd already have a wealth of talent in the middle of the park and I’m not convinced they will pay the reported £36.2m [source: Bild via the Daily Mirror] needed to get a deal agreed with Bayern for Thiago’s signature.

A move to Liverpool would make more sense, however, if United are really in for the Spanish international then he could still be a terrific addition to their squad as Thiago is a world class midfielder who would compliment the likes of Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes.