[Teams] Aston Villa vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups from Villa Park

Arsenal take on Aston Villa at Villa Park this evening knowing they need a win to stay in the hunt for a top seven finish.

Mikel Arteta has made several changes to the team that beat Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at the weekend. Sead Kolasinac is among those recalled as he replaces Kieran Tierney in the back three.

Rob Holding also comes in for Arsenal in place of Shkodran Mustafi – who’s ruled out with a hamstring injury – while David Luiz keeps his place. Cedric Soares is recalled after being cup-tied on Saturday so Hector Bellerin makes way while Bukayo Saka comes in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles in the left wing-back position.

Eddie Nketiah is given a recall after completing his three-match suspension and the youngster starts alongside Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in attack with Nicolas Pepe making way. Reiss Nelson misses out with a minor groin issue.

Arsenal have also made a change in midfield as Lucas Torreira is recalled. Granit Xhaka is the man to make way as Dani Ceballos keeps his place in the middle of the park. Joe Willock is therefore named among the subs.

Aston Villa are once again led out by Jack Grealish and he supports Mbwana Samatta and Mohmoud Trezeguet in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Aston Villa

Reina, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Hourihane, Trezeguet, Samatta, Grealish

Subs: Lansbury, Nakamba, El Ghazi, Jota, Guilbert, Nyland, Hause, Vassilev, Davis

Arsenal

Martinez, Holding, Luiz, Kolasinac, Cedric, Ceballos, Torreira, Saka, Nketiah, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Subs: Bellerin, Tierney, Papastathopoulos, Maitland-Niles, Pepe, Willock, Macey, Xhaka, Smith