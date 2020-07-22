Liverpool vs Chelsea preview | Latest team news | Expected line-up’s | Prediction

Liverpool will get their hands on the Premier League trophy for the first time tonight when they entertain Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds were confirmed as champions last month following a sensational campaign that’s seen them run-away with the title to wrestle the trophy away from Manchester City – who’ll finish a distant second this season.

It’s been a long 30-year wait, but Liverpool will finally be handed the Premier League trophy following tonight’s match and the Merseysiders will be desperate to end an unforgettable season in style by winning their final home game of the campaign.

Liverpool have let their level drop since securing the title and they lost 2-1 at Arsenal last time out so Jurgen Klopp is demanding a response from his players this evening and he’ll want to lift the trophy off the back of a win.

However, Chelsea arrive at Anfield knowing victory would guarantee they’ll finish in the top four and qualify for next seasons Champions League with a game to spare so this is an opportunity they won’t want to pass up lightly.

Frank Lampard’s side currently sit third – just one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United – and they booked their place in the FA Cup final with a win over the Red Devils on Sunday evening.

Team news

Liverpool have no fresh injury concerns following the defeat at Arsenal last week but Klopp is expected to have James Milner available again after he recovered from a hamstring injury.

Captain Jordan Henderson won’t be involved this evening as the midfielder is still recovering from a knee injury while centre-back Joel Matip is ruled out for a foot injury.

Chelsea will be without N’Golo Kante as the Frenchman is nursing a hamstring injury that’s hampered him recently while fellow midfielder Billy Gilmour is also on the sidelines following knee surgery.

Christian Pulisic is set for a recall after not being risked at the weekend due to a minor muscle issue.

Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Keita, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Willian, Giroud, Pulisic

Prediction

Liverpool 2-1 Chelsea: Liverpool have a formidable record at home as they’ve not lost a league game at Anfield in three years and have dropped just two points on home soil this season. Chelsea badly need a result to boost their top four hopes but they may still be feeling the effects of Sunday’s FA Cup win over Man Utd so the extra recovery time will surely help Liverpool.

I do expect Chelsea to give the Reds a good game and I wouldn’t be surprised if they got a point but I’m backing Liverpool to edge it in a 2-1 win before being handed the Premier League trophy in front of an empty Anfield stadium.