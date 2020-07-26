[Teams] Leicester vs Man Utd: Confirmed line-ups from the King Power

Champions League football is at stake when Manchester United take on Leicester City at the King Power on final day of the Premier League season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stood-by under-fire goalkeeper David De Gea as he keeps his place between the sticks while Victor Lindelof lines-up alongside Harry Maguire in the middle of defence. Aaron Wan-Bissaka starts at right-back and Brandon Williams continues at left-back with Luke Shaw failing to prove his fitness following an ankle injury.

Paul Pogba keeps his place in midfield while Bruno Fernandes once again starts in the attacking midfield role despite looking tired during the 1-1 draw with West Ham last Wednesday night. Nemanja Matic starts ahead of Fred and Scott McTominay in the middle of the park.

Anthony Martial once again leads the line up front for Manchester United with Marcus Rashford offering support from the wing. Mason Greenwood gets the nod ahead of Daniel James on the right side of the Man Utd attack while Odion Ighalo and Jesse Lingard are on the bench.

As for Leicester, they’ll have to make do without key duo Ben Chilwell and James Maddison due to injury but Jamie Vardy is fit to start up front for the hosts as they look for a win to secure a top four finish.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Leicester

Schmeichel, Justin, Morgan, Evans, Albrighton, Choudhury, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas, Iheanacho, Vardy

Subs: Gray, Ward, Barnes, Perez, James, Mendy, Praet, Bennett, Hirst

Man Utd

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Bailly, Mata, Lingard, Fred, James, Romero, Fosu-Mensah, Ighalo, McTominay