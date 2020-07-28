Arsenal expected to complete signing of South American star [Guardian]

Willian is expected to complete a free transfer move to Arsenal this summer after failing to agree terms over a new contract at Chelsea, according to the Guardian.

Willian has been a key player for Chelsea since joining the club from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 with the attacker scoring 63 goals and providing a further 62 assists in his 339 appearances to help the Blues win 2 Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the Europa League.

The 31-year-old has been one of Chelsea’s most consistent performers once again this season as Frank Lampard’s side secured Champions League football with a top four finish and they still have an FA Cup final against Arsenal to look forward to.

However, Willian’s future at Stamford Bridge is in serious doubt as he’s failed to agree terms over a contract extension. The attacker’s deal expires next week and Chelsea are only willing to offer him a two-year instead of the three-years he’s demanding.

The situation has led to interest from a number of clubs but Arsenal have emerged as the front-runners for his signature and the Guardian claim Willian is expected to complete a free transfer move to the Emirates this summer.

Mikel Arteta desperately needs to add some creativity to his attack following a disappointing campaign that saw the Gunners finish eighth in the Premier League, leaving them in real danger of missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years.

Arsenal will need to beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday to book a place in the Europa League next season so there could be a conflict of interest for Willian if he is set to join the Gunners this summer.

The South American may be the wrong side of 30 but he’s clearly not slowing down as Willian has enjoyed one of his most productive season in a Chelsea shirt having provided 11 goals and 9 assists in all competitions.

Arsenal could certainly do with another creative threat in the final third and the fact Willian can play on either wing will appeal to Arteta as his versatility would be a very useful asset.

The Brazilian’s agent is Kia Joorabchian and he could be pushing his client to north London after forging a close relationship with the Arsenal hierarchy having brokered deals for David Luiz and Cedric Soares recently.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks like Willian will be leaving Chelsea this summer and a move to Arsenal appears to be on the cards.