[Teams] Arsenal vs Chelsea: Confirmed line-ups for FA Cup final

Both clubs will be looking to end the season with a trophy as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the FA Cup final at Wembley this evening.

Mikel Arteta has opted to go with Rob Holding alongside David Luiz and Kieran Tierney in the back three as Shkodran Mustafi has joined Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers on the sidelines. Emi Martinez retains his place in goal with Bernd Leno still missing.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles starts on the left so Bukayo Saka has to settle for a place on the bench. Hector Bellerin is fit to return on the right flank. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette start in attack for Arsenal along with Nicolas Pepe while Dani Ceballos joins Granit Xhaka in midfield.

Frank Lampard has been handed a boost after N’Golo Kante was passed fit after recovering from a thigh injury but the Frenchman is only named on the bench while there is no place for Willian in the Chelsea squad despite the attacker being passed fit.

Olivier Giroud leads the line up front against his former club with Tammy Abraham on the bench. Willy Cabellero continues in goal with Kepa still among the substitutes. Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic support the attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Arsenal

Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

Subs: Macey, Sokratis, Kolasinac, Torreira, Smith, Willock, Nelson, Saka, Nketiah

Chelsea

Caballero, James, Rudiger, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Alonso, Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount, Pulisic, Giroud

Subs: Kepa, Christensen, Kante, Barkley, Abraham, Pedro, Hudson-Odoi, Tomori, Emerson