Manchester United in talks to sign £27m South American star

Manchester United are in talks with the agent of Gabriel Magalhaes after stepping-up their interest in the £27m-rated Lille centre-back, according to reports in France via TeamTalk.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to be busy further strengthening his squad in the transfer market this summer after securing Champions League football next season with a third-placed finish in the Premier League.

The United coach is reportedly looking to buy a top class partner for Harry Maguire as doubts continue over Victor Lindelof while Eric Bailly has struggled to rediscover his best form since recovering from a serious knee injury.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer but Magalhaes has emerged as a serious target with the Express claiming late last month that Man Utd are eyeing a move for the Brazilian defender.

It looks like they’ve now stepped-up their interest as TeamTalk are citing RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi as saying that Man Utd chiefs have held talks with Magalhaes’s agent in England to discuss a possible move.

Bouhafsi says no concrete offer has been put forward yet and United could face competition as Everton, Napoli and an unnamed 4th club are also showing a keen interest in signing the South American centre-back.

This news comes after Sky Sports, via TeamTalk, reported that the 22-year-old’s agent was in the UK to hold transfer talks with interested clubs so it does appear that Manchester United are making attempts to land Magalhaes.

The former Brazil Under-20 international has developed into one of the best central defenders in French football since joining Lille three years ago and he played a key role in helping them qualify for Europe with a fourth-placed finish in Ligue 1 this season.

TeamTalk says Magalhaes is valued at around £27m and that sort of money shouldn’t be too much of a problem for United as they have huge financial resources available and will be able to offer the player higher wages than Napoli or Everton.

The Brazilian is left-footed so would allow Maguire to move over to his preferred position on the right side of central defence and at 6ft 3inches he’s excellent in the air so I think he could be a shrewd signing if Man Utd can get a deal agreed.