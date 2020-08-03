Arsenal in talks to sign attacking duo as Arteta aims to seal ambitious triple swoop

Arsenal are plotting an ambitious triple swoop to sign Philippe Coutinho, Thomas Partey and Willian as Mikel Arteta looks to rebuild his squad this summer, according to The Times.

The Gunners ended a turbulent campaign with silverware after beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday and the victory at Wembley also ensured Arsenal would be playing in the Europa League next season.

Arteta is now expected to have more money available as he looks to reshape his squad this summer and The Times claims the Arsenal coach is planning at least three experienced signings to fit into his new-look 4-3-3 system next year.

The newspaper says Arsenal are hoping to sign Coutinho as Arteta looks to address a lack of creativity in the squad. The Brazilian is set to leave Barcelona after failing to secure a permanent move to Bayern Munich following an initial loan this season.

Coutinho could now be available on another short-term deal or Arsenal may look to finance a permanent transfer if enough money can be generated from the sale of players such as Matteo Guendouzi, Mesut Ozil and Lucas Torreira.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reported last week that Arsenal are in pole position to sign Coutinho after chief Raul Sanllehi held extensive talks with the attackers agent, Kai Joorabchian, so it appears a deal is on the cards.

The Times is one of several outlets reporting that Arsenal are also after Willian after he rejected Chelsea’s latest contract offer. The Brazilian winger is available on a free transfer after running down his contract and is also represented by Joorabchian.

The Guardian says Arsenal are in talks with Willian’s representatives about a move across London and journalist Daniel Harris suggests a deal is close to completion so it looks like the 31-year-old could be heading to the Emirates.

If Guendouzi and Torreira leave then Arsenal will certainly have to bring in another central midfielder this summer and The Times claims Arteta wants to sign Partey from Atletico Madrid.

The 27-year-old has impressed under Diego Simeone but with Atletico demanding the full value of his £45m [source: La Razon] release clause, Arsenal will need to bring-in a significant amount of money if they want to fund their transfer plans.

The Gunners are desperate to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to a new deal and if the Gabon hitman does commit his future to the club, then Arsenal may look to cash-in on Alexandre Lacazette to generate added funds for the transfer kitty.

It’s going to be a busy summer at Arsenal but I personally think it would be superb business if the club were able to sign Coutinho, Willian and Partey. If Arteta could also land another top centre-back, then Arsenal’s squad would look strong heading into next season.