Tottenham closing-in on 1st summer signing after agreeing deal for 25-year-old star

Tottenham are closing-in on their first summer signing after agreeing a £15m deal to sign Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojberg, according to The Sun.

Jose Mourinho knows he needs to strengthen his squad this summer if Tottenham are to challenge the big-boys again after the North Londoners finished fifth in the Premier League this season.

A new central midfielder is seemingly on the agenda as Mourinho continues to have doubts over Tanguy Ndombele following a disappointing first season in England so Tottenham need competition for the likes of Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko.

With no Champions League football next year, Spurs will be working from a tight budget during the window so they’ve been eyeing a cut-price move for Hojberg after he made it clear he wants to leave Southampton.

The 25-year-old moved to the south coast club from Bayern Munich in 2016 and has been a key player for the Saints in recent years having racked up over 130 first team appearances and was even handed the captains armband.

However, Hojbjerg is out of contract next summer and has made it clear he won’t be signing a new contract so Southampton are ready to cash-in rather than risk losing the midfielder for nothing in 12 months time.

The situation alerted Everton but The Sun says Hojbjerg turned down a move to Goodison Park as he has his heart set on joining Tottenham and it looks like the north Londoners are on the verge of securing his signature.

The Sun claims a £15m deal has been agreed in principal between the two clubs and although bonuses and payment structures are still being discussed, the expectation is Hojbjerg will become a Tottenham player soon.

According to the newspaper, personal terms won’t be a problem so all that remains is to finalise the finer details of the deal and for the player to undergo a medical before Hojbjerg can be unveiled as Tottenham’s first summer signing.

The Danish international will strengthen Mourinho’s options in the middle of the park and he won’t need any time to adapt to the Premier League having spent the last four years playing in England so he should be a solid addition for Spurs.

Defender Kyle Walker-Peters will join Southampton in a separate £12m deal after impressing on loan this season.