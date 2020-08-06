Tottenham eye swoop for exciting 17-goal star, deal could cost just £16m

Tottenham have joined the race to sign Said Benrahma and a deal could be agreed at just £16m after Brentford failed to secure promotion to the Premier League, according to the Mirror.

Jose Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his squad this summer after Spurs missing out on the top four but the Portuguese coach is going to be working from a tight budget after the clubs finances were hit over the past few months.

Tottenham are hoping to generate extra transfer funds by selling some fringe players but Mourinho has still warned there will be no mega signings arriving in north London this summer so the club need to act smart in the market.

One player who appears to have caught the eye is Benrahma as the Mirror claims Spurs have now joined the race to sign the Algerian international after Brentford missed out on promotion to the top flight with a 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the play-off final.

Benrahma has been a key player for the Bees since arriving from Nice in 2018 and he was part of an impressive attacking trio along with Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins that almost fired Brentford to the Premier League this season.

The 24-year-old playmaker scored 17 goals and provided a further 10 assists in his 46 appearances and his impressive form has attracted interest from the likes of West Ham, Leeds and Aston Villa, according to the Mirror.

However, it appears Tottenham have now thrown their hat into the ring and the north Londoners could land Benrahma in a cut-price deal following Brentford’s play-off final defeat to Fulham.

The Mirror claims Brentford have slapped a £25m price-tag on the player’s head but Benrahma has made it clear he wants to leave this summer so the Championship club are expected to accept a fee closer to £16m.

That would represent a good deal for a player of his potential and Benrahma would provide Mourinho with another top class option in the final third if he was to make the move to north London this summer.

The Algerian predominantly plays from the left wing so he’d offer competition to Hueng-min Son but he can also play across the attacking midfield positions so his versatility would be a useful asset.