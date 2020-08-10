Tottenham to announce 1st summer signing after 25y/o undergoes medical in London

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg after he underwent a medical in London this morning ahead of a £15m move from Southampton, according to the Independent.

Jose Mourinho is keen to strengthen his squad this summer after Tottenham missed out on the top four last season and the Portuguese coach knows they need to improve if they’re to challenge the big-boys again next campaign.

A new central midfielder is on the agenda as doubts continue over Tanguy Ndombele after he endured a disappointing first season in England and Hojbjerg has emerged as Mourinho’s prime target in recent weeks.

Reports late last week suggested that Tottenham had agreed an initial £15m deal with Southampton for the 25-year-old’s signature that could rise to around £19m including additional add-ons.

The transfer has now moved another step closer to completion as the Independent claims that Hojbjerg was at Tottenham’s Hotspur Way training complex on Monday morning to undergo his medical.

As long as there are no late complications, the newspaper says the transfer is expected to be officially announced in the next 48 hours with full-back Kyle Walker-Peters joining Southampton in a separate £12m deal.

Hojbjerg is therefore set to become Tottenham’s first major signing of the summer window and he’ll give Mourinho another top class option in midfield as he’ll provide competition for the likes of Harry Winks and Moussa Sissoko in the middle of the park.

The Denmark international joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in 2016 and has been a key player for the South Coast club over the past few years, and was even handed the captains armband.

However, the midfielder has just one year left on his contract at St Mary’s and was stripped of the captaincy after refusing to sign an extension having made it clear he wanted to join Tottenham this summer.

Southampton have decided to cash-in rather than lose Hojbjerg for nothing in 12 months time and £15m-£19m is a good deal for all parties as Tottenham get a terrific player at a reasonable price while the Saints offload an unsettled star for decent money that can be reinvested.