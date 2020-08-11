Chelsea hope to seal £70m deal swiftly but face competition from Arsenal for 23y/o

Chelsea are looking to wrap-up a £70m deal for Kai Havertz swiftly but face competition from Arsenal for full-back Sergio Reguilon, according to reports.

Blues boss Frank Lampard has been chasing Bayer Leverkusen star Havertz all summer as he looks to further strengthen his attacking options having already sealed deals for winger Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner.

Chelsea have now been given the green light to step-up their pursuit of the 21-year-old attacking midfielder after Leverkusen were knocked out of the Europa League following a 2-1 defeat to Inter Milan on Monday night.

The Evening Standard claims Chelsea are hoping to swiftly agree a £70m deal with the Bundesliga outfit and get Havertz on-board as soon as possible to give him time to settle in London ahead of the new season.

Havertz would be a hugely exciting signing for Chelsea if they can get a deal done as he’s one of the most highly-rated youngsters in European football having contributed 18 goals and 9 assists for Leverkusen last season.

Chelsea are also in the market for a new left-back this summer as doubts continue over Marcos Alonso while Emerson Palmeiri is expected to head back to Italy having fallen out-of-favour at Stamford Bridge.

The Evening Standard says Ben Chilwell has been Chelsea’s first choice target but with Leicester City demanding huge money for the England international, the Blues have identified Reguilon as a back-up option.

The 23-year-old has just enjoyed an excellent season on loan at Sevilla and is expected to be sold by parent club Real Madrid as he doesn’t appear to be in Zinedine Zidane’s first team plans next season.

However, it looks like Chelsea will face competition for Reguilon as The Sun are citing journalist Nicolo Schira as saying that Arsenal are also showing an interest in the Spanish left-back while there is also interest from abroad.

Schira, via The Sun, suggests that Arsenal, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Napoli have all made contact with Reguilon’s agent Kia Joorabchian in recent days to discuss the player’s situation so it looks like the defender has plenty of options.

Arsenal are expected to be busy in the market revamping their squad following a disappointing campaign and Mikel Arteta could be eyeing Reguilon as a potential replacement for Sead Kolasinac amid rumours he could be on the move this summer.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop but it looks like Chelsea and Arsenal could be heading for a transfer battle and Reguilon would be a terrific signing if either of the London duo were able to lure him to England.