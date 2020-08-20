Player undergoing medical today after Arsenal agree £27m deal to sign 22y/o star

Gabriel Magalhaes is undergoing a medical with Arsenal today after the Gunners reached an agreement with Lille worth around £27m [€30m] to sign the highly-rated defender, according to Duncan Castles.

Mikel Arteta is in the market for a left sided ball playing centre-back this summer as Arsenal’s defence was woeful once again last season as we conceded 48 goals on the way to finishing eighth in the Premier League table.

Gabriel has been widely touted as Arteta’s prime target in recent months and The Times reported earlier this week that the 22-year-old had agreed personal terms with Arsenal over a five-year contract.

The Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castles then claimed on Twitter on Wednesday night that Gabriel would undergo his medical with Arsenal on Thursday [today] after a £27m [€30m] fee was agreed with Lille for his signature.

Castles suggested that Arsenal have fended off interest from the likes of Napoli, Manchester United and Everton to land the South American centre-back so this is something of a coup for Arteta.

Castles said on Wednesday night:

Understand Lille have agreed to sell Gabriel Magalhães to Arsenal for a fee of €30million.

Brazilian centre back due to take medical tomorrow before completing transfer to the Premier League club.

Gabriel was also targeted by Everton, Manchester United and Napoli.

Any medical is expected to take place in France as Gabriel would have to quarantine for 14 days if he flew in to the UK but it looks as though Arsenal are closing-in on their second major signing of the summer window following the arrival of Willian last week.

Gabriel will be an exciting addition to the Arsenal squad as he’s developed into one of the best young defenders in French football since joining Lille three years ago and he has the potential to become a top class centre-back.

The Brazilian U20 international played a key role in helping Lille qualify for the Europa League next season but he could now form a partnership alongside William Saliba at Arsenal next year after he arrived from Saint-Etienne.

They could be the basis of a new-look team at the Emirates next season as Arteta looks to build a squad capable of climbing back into the top four after four years of missing out on Champions League football.

However, the Gunners boss is expected to offload at least one defender to make room for Gabriel’s arrival with the likes of Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding all linked with moves.