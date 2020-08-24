International star set to join Liverpool, personal terms already agreed

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara will join Liverpool this summer and has already agreed personal terms over a move to Anfield, according to reports.

Thiago played a key role in helping Bayern win the Champions League thanks to a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night but the Spanish international has decided to end his seven year stay at the Allianz Arena.

The 29-year-old midfield playmaker has just one year left on his current contract with the Bundesliga champions and has informed Bayern bosses that he wont be signing an extension as he wants a new challenge abroad.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Thiago in recent weeks and German publication Speigel claims that the former Barcelona star is ‘certain’ to make a move to Anfield this summer.

The news comes after Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano told CBS Sports on Sunday that Liverpool were in talks with Bayern Munich trying to strike a deal after Thiago agreed personal terms with the Premier League champions.

Romano confirmed that Thiago will definitely leave Bayern this summer and suggests there is a strong chance he’ll end up at Liverpool, but unlike Speigel, he stopped short of saying it was a ‘done deal’.

Romano told CBS Sports:

“He can have his last match for his team and then leave for Premier League football. Thiago will leave for sure this summer,” “Bayern Munich is now in talks with Liverpool, the player agreed personal terms. The player wants to play for Jurgen Klopp with Liverpool, now it’s time to start talks between Liverpool and Bayern Munich. “They will talk about the fee. But there are good possibilities to see Thiago at Liverpool next season.”

So it looks like Thiago is edging closer to joining Liverpool this summer and he would be a sensational signing if Jurgen Klopp could pull it off as he’s been one of the best midfielders on the planet in recent years.

Thiago proved that again on Sunday night with another virtuoso performance in the Champions League final and he would only further enhance Liverpool’s team if he ends up making a move to Anfield.

The Italian-born star would add a new dimension to Klopp’s midfield and they could have the perfect balance with Thiago alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the middle of the park next season.