Tottenham agree deal to sign 28y/o star as Mourinho closes-in on 3rd summer signing

Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign Matt Doherty this summer that will see them pay Wolves an initial £12m for the attacking right-back, according to reports via the Daily Star.

Jose Mourinho is working from a tight budget in the transfer market but he’s already signed midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton while experienced goalkeeper Jose Hart has arrived on a free transfer.

The Tottenham coach is also looking to strengthen his options at right-back as Serge Aurier is being strongly linked with a move away from north London after failing to convince Mourinho last season.

Doherty has emerged as a prime target with Sky Sports News reporter Lyall Thomas one of several claiming that Tottenham have been locked in negotiations with Wolves to sign the Irish international.

It appears those talks have gone well as the Daily Star are citing Football Insider as claiming that Tottenham have now agreed a deal that will see then pay Wolves an initial £12m fee, potentially rising to £16m with add-ons.

The newspaper says Wolves have already lined-up Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles as Doherty’s replacement and suggest that Tottenham are now confident of wrapping-up a deal to make the 28-year-old their third signing of the summer.

Doherty has been at Wolves for the past 10 years having joined the club from Bohemians in 2010 but it looks as though his time at Molineux is coming to an end as he seeks a fresh challenge in north London.

The Irishman has forged a reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League as he’s contributed 28 goals and 41 assists in his 302 appearances for Wolves over the past decade.

Doherty is comfortable playing at right-back in a back four but has really caught the eye since playing as a wing-back in Nuno Espirito Santo’s 3-4-3 formation so his versatility will be a useful asset for Mourinho.

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but it looks as though Tottenham are closing-in on another signing and Doherty should be a very solid addition to their squad.