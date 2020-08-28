Man Utd keen on landing £22m La Liga star as Solskjaer eyes first summer signing

Manchester United are eyeing a summer swoop for Sergio Reguilon but will face plenty of competition for the £22m-rated Real Madrid defender, according to Marca.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has endured a frustrating transfer window so far as the Man Utd boss is yet to make any significant new additions to his squad having failed to secure deals for any of his top targets.

The Norwegian coach is reportedly hoping to strengthen his attacking options with Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish strongly linked with moves in recent months but it appears Solskjaer is also in the market for another full-back.

That’s because Marca claim that Manchester United are among the clubs keen on signing Reguilon this summer as Real Madrid look to sell the left-back following his excellent spell on loan at Sevilla last season.

Reguilon came through the youth ranks at the Bernabeu but has struggled to make the breakthrough into the first team and spent last year on loan at Sevilla where he forged a reputation as one of the best attacking full-backs in La Liga.

The Spanish Under-21 international contributed 3 goals and a further 5 assists in his 38 appearances in all competitions and played a key role in Sevilla winning the Europa League with a win over Inter Milan in the final earlier this month.

However, the 23-year-old’s performances still haven’t convinced Zinedine Zidane as Marca claims the Madrid boss still sees Marcelo and Ferland Mendy as his two left-backs for this coming campaign so Reguilon is set for another move.

The Spanish outlet says Madrid will sell if an offer worth in the region of £18m-£22m [€20m-€25m] is put on the table but Man Utd will face competition from the likes of Tottenham, Juventus, Inter Milan and Sevilla for his signature.

We’ll have to wait and see whether Man Utd formalise their interest in Reguilon but he’d be an exciting addition to Solskjaer’s squad if they managed to win the race for his services this summer.

However, if Reguilon does end up moving to Old Trafford, his arrival would cast serious doubt over Luke Shaw’s future as it would be difficult to see him settling for anything other than a regular starting spot after cementing himself under Solskjaer last season.