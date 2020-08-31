Arsenal ready to sign attacker in £25m deal as Arteta plots double swoop

Arsenal are ready to pay £25m to sign attacker Said Benrahma and are also targeting goalkeeper David Raya in a double swoop on Brentford, according to reports via The Sun.

Mikel Arteta has already signed Brazilian winger Willian on a free transfer from Chelsea while Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares have made their loan moves permanent but the Arsenal boss still has plenty of work to do in the transfer market.

The Gunners lacked creativity in the final third at times last season and it looks like Arteta is hoping to rectify that issue by pulling-off a surprise swoop for Brentford star Benrahma this summer.

The Sun are citing a report from 90min that claims Arsenal have identified the Algerian international as a prime target and are ready to meet Brentford’s £25m asking price to get a deal done.

Benrahma was one of the best players in the Championship last season having scored 17 goals and provided a further 10 assists in his 46 appearances to help Brentford reach the play-off final.

However, a narrow defeat to Fulham at Wembley meant the Bees missed out on promotion to the Premier League and the report says they are now ready to listen to offers for their key players.

It looks like Arsenal could be ready to take advantage by snapping-up Benrahma and according to the report, the North Londoners are also showing a keen interest in luring team-mate Raya to the Emirates.

Arteta is in the market for a new goalkeeper as Emiliano Martinez is being tipped for a move in search of regular first team football and it appears Raya has been identified as a potential replacement.

Martinez starred for Arsenal during the second half of last season when he played a key role in their FA Cup triumph and also made a number of important saves in Saturday’s Community Shield win over Liverpool.

However, Arteta is expected to stick with the fit-again Bernd Leno as his number one this season and Martinez doesn’t want to play second fiddle to the German anymore so a move away from the club is on the cards.

If Martinez does leave the Emirates, then Arsenal will reportedly step-up their interest in Raya after watching the Spaniard play a pivotal role in Brentford’s promotion push last season.

Arsenal have already lured coaches Andreas Georgson and Inaki Cana away from Brentford and 90min, as per The Sun, claim the duo have recommended Benrahma and Raya to Arteta so the Gunners coach is now eyeing a double swoop.