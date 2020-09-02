Ornstein: Arsenal in talks to sign £54m star as Arteta looks to seal double swoop

Arsenal are in talks over a potential deal to sign Lyon star Houssem Aouar as Mikel Arteta looks to pull-off a double midfield swoop also involving Dani Ceballos, according to The Athletic.

Arteta has already snapped-up attacker Willian on a free transfer and revamped his defence with the arrival of Gabriel Magalhaes after Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari made their loan moves permanent.

The Gunners boss is now focussed on overhauling his midfield and The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims that Arsenal have held talks over a potential deal to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Aouar this summer.

The 22-year-old has developed into one of the best young attackers in French football in recent years and he starred for Lyon last season having contributed 9 goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Aouar’s potential has alerted a host of top European clubs and it appears Arsenal are in the running to sign the French U21 international but The Sun suggests that any deal would set the north Londoners back around £54m.

Arsenal’s finances are tight so they’ll need to raise money if they’re to afford Lyon’s asking price and Ornstein claims the Gunners are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over the potential sale of Hector Bellerin.

The report suggests that PSG have tabled an opening offer worth up to £30m and Arsenal could be ready to cash-in on Bellerin and make Ainsley Maitland-Niles their first choice right-back this season.

The money raised by Bellerin’s sale would go a long way to helping Arsenal afford Aouar and The Athletic suggest that Arsenal are still interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

It’s not clear whether Arteta wants both Aouar and Partey but one player Arsenal are in for is Dani Ceballos as Ornstein is one of several sources reporting that a loan deal for the Real Madrid man is almost done.

Ceballos spent last season on loan at the Emirates and Ornstein says the Spaniard is set to re-join Arsenal on another year-long loan over the coming days with the Gunners agreeing to pay all of his wages instead of paying Madrid a loan fee.

So it looks like Arsenal are hoping to sign at least two new midfielders and as well as potentially offloading Bellerin, Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira could also be sold to help fund Arteta’s transfer plans.

It’s going to be a busy few weeks at the Emirates but I think it could make sense for Arsenal to cash-in on the likes of Bellerin, Guendouzi and Torreira if it means they can sign Aouar, Ceballos and possibly even Partey as well.