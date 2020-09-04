£29m star issues update as Liverpool & Man Utd battle over deal

Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara has spoken out on his future amid reports Liverpool and Manchester are battling it out over his signature this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Thiago has been hotly tipped to leave the Allianz Arena as he has just one year left on his contract and has informed Bayern chiefs that he won’t be signing an extension due to his desire to seek a new challenge abroad.

Bayern have confirmed a number of times they are prepared to cash-in on the 29-year-old as they don’t want to lose him for nothing next summer and it’s led to widespread speculation linking Thiago with a move to England.

Liverpool have been touted as front-runners for some time with the Daily Mail reporting earlier this week that Thiago has already agreed personal terms over a move to Anfield but the Reds are refusing to meet Bayern’s £29m asking price.

Jurgen Klopp needs to sell before he can buy and Georginio Wijnaldum is being strongly linked with a move to Barcelona so the Dutchman’s exit could pave the way for Thiago to complete a move to Liverpool.

However, Bild claimed recently that Manchester United have also made contact with Bayern and Thiago’s agents to discuss a possible transfer to Old Trafford as they look to hijack Liverpool’s proposed deal.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is seemingly still keen on signing the Spanish international despite just signing Donny van de Beek from Ajax so it looked like Man Utd and Liverpool were ready to do-battle over a deal for Thiago.

However, there could yet be a twist in the saga that would see Liverpool and United miss out as Thiago has now hinted that he may actually stay at Bayern Munich after saying he is ‘happy to be there’.

Speaking after Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany on Thursday night, Thiago was quizzed about the speculation linking him with a move and he’s quoted by the Daily Mail as telling ZDF:

‘I only think about the game against Ukraine. Afterwards, we will see. Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there.’

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming days but we should learn more next week as it seems Thiago will consider his future after Spain’s Nations League game against Ukraine on Sunday night.

There is a chance Thiago may do a u-turn and sign a new deal with Bayern while a switch to Man Utd can’t be discounted but a move to Liverpool still seems the most likely outcome and I think he’d be a superb addition to Klopp’s squad.

Thiago is one of the best midfield playmakers in the world and proved it once again with a virtuoso performance during Bayern’s Champions League final win over PSG so he’d be an excellent signing for any club.