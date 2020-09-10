Liverpool table new £27.7m bid for Man Utd target after agreeing personal terms

Liverpool have tabled an improved £27m bid for Manchester United target Thiago Alcantara after agreeing personal terms with the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to reports today.

Thiago has been strongly linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena this summer after turning down the offer of a contract extension and Bayern have suggested they will cash-in now rather than lose him for nothing when his current deal expires next year.

The situation has alerted clubs here in the Premier League as widespread reports in recent weeks have claimed that Liverpool and Manchester United have shown a keen interest in signing the Spanish international.

German publication Bild claimed recently that United have been in contact with Thiago’s representatives to discuss a potential move to Old Trafford while Liverpool have been widely touted as the most likely destination should the player come to England.

TeamTalk cite German journalist Constantin Eckner as saying on Wednesday night that Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Thiago but had so far refused to increase their opening £23m [€25m] offer.

It appears that may now have changed as Argentinean outlet Varsky Sports are reporting this evening that Liverpool submitted an improved offer worth £27.7m [€30m] this afternoon. They also confirm that Thiago has agreed terms over his contract and is now waiting a fee to be agreed between the two clubs.

However, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s latest bid will be enough to tempt Bayern as Varsky Sports says the European Champions are demanding £32.3m [€35m] and won’t accept any deal that includes add-ons.

We’ll have to wait for further developments but if Liverpool manage to land Thiago then it could pave the way for Georginio Wijnaldum to leave the club. The Dutchman has just one year left on his deal and has been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Thiago would be a superb replacement for Wijnaldum as he’s been one of the best central midfielders in Europe in recent years and would fit right in alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in the middle of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There is still time for Manchester United to step-up their interest in Thiago but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be focusing his efforts on Jadon Sancho so it looks increasingly likely that the 29-year-old will end up at Liverpool if he comes to England.