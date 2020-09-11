22-year-old star demands move after Arsenal’s opening offer is rejected

Houssem Aouar has told Lyon he wants to leave the club this summer after Arsenal saw an opening player-plus-cash swap offer rejected, according to L’Equipe via the Express.

Aouar has developed into one of the most exciting young talents in French football in recent years and provided 9 goals and a further 10 assists last season to help Lyon reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The 22-year-old’s huge potential has alerted a number of European clubs with the likes of Manchester City and Juventus linked in recent weeks but Arsenal are reportedly the only club to formalise their interest in the midfielder.

RMC Sport claimed earlier this month that Arsenal saw an opening offer worth £31.4m plus a mystery player – believed to be Matteo Guendouzi – rejected by Lyon with the Ligue 1 outfit demanding around £55m [€60m] for Aouar’s signature.

Lyon sporting director Juninho then admitted he had held talks with Arsenal chief Edu about Aouar but confirmed they weren’t interested in taking Guendouzi as part of any potential deal.

It appears Arsenal aren’t ready to give up just yet as Guardian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed on his podcast earlier this week that the Gunners are preparing an improved offer for Aouar after holding talks with the player’s representatives.

In a fresh twist, L’Equipe, via the Express, are reporting that Aouar is determined to push through a move away from Lyon this summer and has now informed the French club of his desire to leave in search of a new challenge.

This will come as a major boost to Arsenal’s hopes of getting a deal agreed before the transfer window closes on October 5th as it should hopefully force Lyon to lower their demands.

Mikel Arteta desperately needs to strengthen his midfield options and Arsenal are ready to offload Lucas Torreira as well as Guendouzi to help fund moves for key targets such as Aouar and Atletico Madrid’s Thomas Partey.

Speculation surrounding Partey has quietened down recently with the north Londoners seemingly focusing their efforts on Aouar and I think he’d be an excellent signing if the club could get a deal agreed.