25-year-old star undergoes medical with Arsenal after agreeing 5-year contract

Goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson underwent a medical on Monday and is set to join Arsenal on a five-year contract from Dijon, according to Icelandic outlet DV 4-3-3 via the Express.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is on the market for a new goalkeeper to support Bernd Leno this season as Emiliano Martinez is set to join Aston Villa in search of regular first team football.

Martinez impressed during the second half of last season while Leno was injured and played a key role in helping Arsenal win the FA Cup. The 28-year-old now wants to be first choice but with Leno now fully fit again, that’s not something Arteta can offer.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for David Raya this summer but with Brentford reluctant to sell it appears Arteta has moved on to alternatives and Runarsson has emerged as a surprise target in recent days.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Arsenal were in talks with Dijon over a £1.5m deal to sign the 25-year-old stopper after he was recommended to Arteta by goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana – who worked with Runarsson during their time together at Nordsjaelland.

It looks like talks negotiations have moved quickly as Icelandic outlet DV 4-3-3, via the Express, claims that Runarsson underwent his medical in north London on Monday and is set to sign a five-year contract at the Emirates.

If true, this move may come as a surprise to some Arsenal fans as Runarsson is relatively unknown and has very limited first team experience at the highest level. He has failed to hold down a first team spot since joining Dijon in 2018 having made 36 appearances in all competitions over the past two years.

Runarsson has earned five caps for Iceland and was on the bench during the recent Nations League games against England and Belgium but his last appearance for his country came back in 2018.

So he’s certainly not a top level goalkeeper yet and it would be a big risk to rely on Runarsson to deputise in the Premier League if Leno was to get injured again this season.

However, with Matt Macey also being linked with a move away from the Emirates, there is a chance Arsenal are bringing in Runarsson as a third-choice goalkeeper and are still on the hunt for a Martinez replacement.