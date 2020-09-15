Liverpool to launch late bid to sign 29y/o star as Klopp eyes 2nd summer signing

Liverpool will formalise their interest in £27.6m-rated Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara during the closing stages of the transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Thiago has just one year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and has been widely tipped for a move this summer as Bayern want to cash-in now rather than risk losing the midfielder for nothing in 10 months time.

Liverpool have been touted as favourites to sign the Spanish international and TeamTalk cited German journalist Constantin Eckner as saying last week that Thiago has already agreed terms with the Merseysiders.

However, Liverpool have so far failed to get a deal in place with Bayern Munich and it’s opened the door for Manchester United to possibly hijack the proposed deal and lure Thiago to Old Trafford instead.

talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says United have held talks with Thiago’s agent but Liverpool remain the front-runners as a new midfielder isn’t high on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s priority list after they signed Donny van de Beek.

This puts Liverpool in a strong position and talkSPORT says the Premier League champions will leave it until the final week of the window before tabling a formal bid for Thiago in the hope Bayern will lower their £27.6m [€30m] asking price.

The planned move for Thiago comes amid speculation Georginio Wijnaldum could be heading for the exit door at Anfield with the Dutchman strongly linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

Crook told talkSPORT:

“We’ve spoken a lot about this one, and it’s going to go right to the wire, I think. If [Gini] Wijnaldum goes I think Liverpool will accelerate their interest. “I know Manchester United have spoken to Thiago’s agent but midfield is not a priority for them at the moment. “Liverpool are still the front-runners, but they’re trying to force Bayern Munich to lower that €30m asking price. I’m not expecting a bid to come in probably until the final week of the window.”

We’ll have to wait and see how things develop over the coming weeks but Thiago would be a superb signing if Liverpool could get a deal done to make him their second summer signing following the arrival of defender Konstantinos Tsimikas.

The former Barcelona star is one of the best midfielders on the planet and would form a formidable midfield alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson so Liverpool fans should be excited if this proposed deal goes through.