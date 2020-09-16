Arsenal looking to sign £90m duo, four players will be sold to fund double swoop

Arsenal are looking to sign Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar this summer and will offload at least four players to help fund the potential £90m double swoop, according to the Mirror.

Mikel Arteta has already signed winger Willian, centre-back Gabriel and midfielder Dani Ceballos [on loan] this summer while defenders Pabli Mari and Cedric Soares have made their loan moves permanent.

The Arsenal boss is now looking to revamp his midfield over the coming weeks and Atletico Madrid star Partey and Lyon playmaker Aouar have been touted by the media as Arteta’s main targets in recent weeks.

Until now it was thought the Gunners were only looking to sign one of the duo, however, the Mirror claims that Arsenal are in fact trying to sign BOTH midfielders before the window closes on October 5th.

Partey has been a key figure in Diego Simeone’s starting eleven and although the Mirror says the 27-year-old is keen on a move to the Emirates, Atletico are demanding the full value of his £50m release clause.

Aouar is a deep-lying playmaker who starred for Lyon en route to their Champions League semi-final appearance last season and the newspaper says the Ligue 1 outfit want around £40m for his signature this summer.

Finances are tight at the Emirates right now so Arsenal are going to have to sell before they can buy and the Mirror says Arteta is ready to offload at least four players to help fund a potential £90m double swoop for Partey and Aouar.

Second choice goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez secured a move to Aston Villa earlier today that’s reportedly worth £16m rising to £20m with add-ons so that will boost Arsenal’s coffers significantly.

Matteo Guendouzi is on the market after falling out with Arteta last season while Lucas Torreira is being heavily linked with a move back to Italy and the midfield duo should raise over £50m if deals can be agreed.

The Mirror says Sead Kolasinac is also available for transfer after losing his first team place with clubs in England and Germany being linked so Arsenal could raise a significant amount of money by offloading their fringe players.

That would provide the money needed to buy Partey and Aouar, and it would be superb business if Arsenal were able to pull it off as both players would be excellent additions to Arteta’s squad.