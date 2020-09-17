Liverpool agree £27m deal to sign Spanish star, personal terms also agreed

Liverpool have agreed a £27m deal to sign Thiago Alcantara and personal terms have already been settled with the Bayern Munich midfielder, according to various reports today.

Thiago has enjoyed seven excellent years at the Allianz Arena since joining Bayern from Barcelona as he’s helped the German giants win whole host of trophies including 7 Bundesliga titles and he played a key role in their recent Champions League success.

However, the 29-year-old has just one year left on his current contract and has been strongly linked with a move to the Premier League this summer after informing Bayern he wants to leave the club in search of a new challenge.

Liverpool have always been touted as the front-runners to sign Thiago and The Athletic claims negotiations accelerated this week after Bayern Munich made it clear they wanted a deal done before their opening game of the season on Friday night.

The Athletic are one of several media outlets claiming today that a £27m deal has now been agreed between the two clubs after Liverpool finally met the European Champions’ asking price.

The Mirror says that Liverpool have already agreed personal terms with Thiago so all that’s left is for the Spanish international to complete his medical before this transfer can be officially announced.

As long as there are no late complications, Thiago is set to become Liverpool’s second summer signing following the arrival of Greek defender Konstantinos Tsimikas and he should prove to be a superb addition to Jurgen Klopp’s squad.

The Italian-born star has been one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world over the past few years and could now form a formidable midfield trio alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this season.

Thiago’s arrival could pave the way for Georginio Wijnaldum to secure a move away from Anfield. The Dutchman has one year left on his deal and has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.