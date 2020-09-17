Arsenal to submit formal £36m offer after talks with 22-year-old star’s agent

Arsenal are set to submit a formal £36m offer for Houssem Aouar after holding talks with the Lyon midfielder’s agent, according to reports via the Express.

Mikel Arteta has already snapped-up attacker Willian and centre-back Gabriel this summer while Dani Ceballos has rejoined the club on a year long loan from Real Madrid but the Gunners boss is still hoping to revamp his midfield before the window closes.

Aouar has emerged as a prime target in recent weeks after impressing in France and RMC Sport claimed earlier this month that Arsenal saw an opening offer worth £31.4m rejected by Lyon.

Sporting director Juninho admitted he has held talks with Arsenal technical director Edu about Aouar but confirmed they weren’t interested in taking Matteo Guendouzi as part of any potential deal.

The Express claims Edu has also spoken to the 22-year-old’s agent several times about a move to north London and it looks like Arsenal are ready to return and test Lyon’s resolve with an improved offer.

French outlet Telefoot Chaine says the Gunners will table a fresh £36m [€40m] offer imminently after Arteta made signing Aouar his top priority during the closing stages of the transfer window.

That bid will still fall well short of Lyon’s £54m valuation, according to the Express, but L’Equipe claims that Aouar has informed the Ligue 1 outfit he wants to leave so Arsenal will hope they’ll lower their demands.

The French under-21 international is one of the best young talents in French football so he’d be a hugely exciting addition to Arteta’s squad if Arsenal could get a deal over the line before October 5th.

Aouar played an important role in Lyon’s march to the Champions League semi-finals last season, scoring 9 goals and providing a further 10 assists in all competitions, so he’d be a terrific signing for the Gunners.

Arteta is looking to change-up his midfield this summer with Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira expected to leave to help fund any potential deal for Aouar.